Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Olaniyan Titus

Smart watch e-com website

Olaniyan Titus
Olaniyan Titus
  • Save
Smart watch e-com website ux ui
Download color palette

This page was designed Using Adobe XD and photoshop
It is a smart watch ecommerce website inspiration gotten from amazon.
very interesting and fun design the design process and period was very educative and inspiring
UI UX Design

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Olaniyan Titus
Olaniyan Titus

More by Olaniyan Titus

View profile
    • Like