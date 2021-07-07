Artemiy Lebedev

Ceorl, 038

Artemiy Lebedev
Artemiy Lebedev
Hire Me
  • Save
Ceorl, 038 blockchain cryptoart nft nft art abstract redshift render c4d 3d modeling motion design motion graphics 3d motion 3d ux uidesign uiux webdesign ui figma design
Download color palette
  1. 038_dribbble.mp4
  2. CEORL DRIBBBLE.png

Ceorl (038)
🔈 Sound ON, BLVCK CEILING - Body Double
👉 Swipe to view poster

More my motion design artworks your can see at my
Instagram | Foundation | TryShowTime

😍 Don't forget to like

Stay tuned
Twitter | Instagram | Behance

Have a nice day!

Artemiy Lebedev
Artemiy Lebedev
Design Director Mative Labs Jury Member AWWWARDS
Hire Me

More by Artemiy Lebedev

View profile
    • Like