Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Paul Kyunni

Okasio brand idenity design

Paul Kyunni
Paul Kyunni
  • Save
Okasio brand idenity design typography flat vector illustration logo icon branding design
Download color palette

Brand identity for Okasio lounge and bar, serving cocktails,continental and west african food.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Paul Kyunni
Paul Kyunni

More by Paul Kyunni

View profile
    • Like