Pakabone jewelry sore design

Pakabone jewelry sore design typography branding illustration website web uxui ux ui fashion design
Finally finished the design for Pakabone jewelry sore✨

Pakabone is a jewelry brand and store created by designers, sculptors, artists and craftsmen in production in Ukraine.
Pakabone has been operating since 2012 and during this time have created many products that have gained popularity all over the world.

Enjoy the full presentation on Behance → https://www.behance.net/.../Pakabone-jewelry-store-Website

Also follow my Behance https://www.behance.net/sia_lanceva
Dribbble https://dribbble.com/sia_lanceva
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sia_lanceva/

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
