日子不會一直都發達亨通，難免會有迷茫、困頓、落魄、鬱悶、禍不單行、覺得沒有明天的時候。
沒關係，穩穩踏好眼前的這一步就好。
共勉之。
✒ 筆：尚羽堂 肖楠木鋼筆
💧 墨：R & K 青花瓷
出處：《只要好好過日子》
https://blog.ohyeah22.art/