踏穩｜行書

踏穩｜行書 漢字 手書き文字 필기한자 chinese calligraphy
日子不會一直都發達亨通，難免會有迷茫、困頓、落魄、鬱悶、禍不單行、覺得沒有明天的時候。

沒關係，穩穩踏好眼前的這一步就好。
共勉之。
✒ 筆：尚羽堂 肖楠木鋼筆
💧 墨：R & K 青花瓷
出處：《只要好好過日子》

https://blog.ohyeah22.art/

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
