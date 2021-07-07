Task Management app - Landing Page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello everyone 👋!
Today I want to show you how the website looks like from the application design I made earlier, Task.ly.
Give me your thoughts in comment section
And hit that like (L) if you like it!
Thank you 🥂
Special thanks to these amazing creator 💖
Illustration = BAM 3D
Mockup = https://dribbble.com/ismailelazizi