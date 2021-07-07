THE VALERY | Studios menu

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi everyone 👋,
I am glad to present you the first shot of my new non-commercial project called The Valery. This is a menu page with all the studios present on the website with a side scroll animation.
What do you think about it?
Let me know your thoughts in the comments 🖤
Want something like that? Write me on
📩 ivngbv@gmail.com
Also you can check Behance case here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122928185/THE-VALERY