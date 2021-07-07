Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Leobit LLC

Mobile app for Police Academy

Leobit LLC
Leobit LLC
Mobile app for Police Academy learn e-learning courses classes minimal player app law police flat clean ui ux design mobile
Leobit’s customer is a police academy 🚨 founded in 1968. Its students are from every jurisdiction in New York State 👮‍♂️and have been appointed to every rank in every law 🚓 enforcement agency within the state.
Leobit’s UI/UX experts created a user-friendly digital product that:

- provides police training for entrance and promotional examinations 📘

- delivers most up-to-date course materials to users’ mobile devices 📱

- allows reviewing downloaded course materials later even without an internet connection 📶

Leobit LLC
Leobit LLC
