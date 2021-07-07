Mobile app for Police Academy

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Leobit’s customer is a police academy 🚨 founded in 1968. Its students are from every jurisdiction in New York State 👮♂️and have been appointed to every rank in every law 🚓 enforcement agency within the state.
Leobit’s UI/UX experts created a user-friendly digital product that:
- provides police training for entrance and promotional examinations 📘
- delivers most up-to-date course materials to users’ mobile devices 📱
- allows reviewing downloaded course materials later even without an internet connection 📶