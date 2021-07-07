Italia, ti amo!

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Italy 🇮🇹 is considered one of the most beautiful countries in the World, and we can only agree with that. We create thirteen different postcards and two posters that show some of the most representative Italian places and things like the Duomo Cathedral, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, and the Pizza.
Do you like them? 👀
😎 Available for new projects
✉️Email: hello@branddd.it
📍Website: https://www.branddd.it/en/