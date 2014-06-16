Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sarah Kaiser

Explooosions!

Sarah Kaiser
Sarah Kaiser
  • Save
Explooosions! copic illustration 40k markers
Download color palette

Figured I'd post a couple of my marker pieces up here to see what you folks make of them (and if it's worth posting more!)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2014
Sarah Kaiser
Sarah Kaiser

More by Sarah Kaiser

View profile
    • Like