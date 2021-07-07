Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aleksandar Blagic

Transcon - Transport Company Management App

Aleksandar Blagic
Aleksandar Blagic
  • Save
Transcon - Transport Company Management App traffic iot desktop van ux truck transportation logistic transport
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbblers! 👋

Here is my first shot of Transcon - Transport Company Management App.

The transport company management application is designed to facilitate transportation and logistics.
The application allows you to at the same time manage and view multiple tours and analyze data from those tours.
The application helps in managing tours as well as scheduling employees on those tasks.
It also displays start and end point of the tour, route data, goods data, tachograph data, driver, truck and trailer data, as well as vehicles and employees data.
The application is designed to save fuel, time and money.

You can see the complete application at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122928819/Transcon-UXUI-Concept-Design

Have any comments?
Please let me know.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Aleksandar Blagic
Aleksandar Blagic

More by Aleksandar Blagic

View profile
    • Like