Hello, Dribbblers! 👋

Here is my first shot of Transcon - Transport Company Management App.

The transport company management application is designed to facilitate transportation and logistics.

The application allows you to at the same time manage and view multiple tours and analyze data from those tours.

The application helps in managing tours as well as scheduling employees on those tasks.

It also displays start and end point of the tour, route data, goods data, tachograph data, driver, truck and trailer data, as well as vehicles and employees data.

The application is designed to save fuel, time and money.

You can see the complete application at

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122928819/Transcon-UXUI-Concept-Design

