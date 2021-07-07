🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, Dribbblers! 👋
Here is my first shot of Transcon - Transport Company Management App.
The transport company management application is designed to facilitate transportation and logistics.
The application allows you to at the same time manage and view multiple tours and analyze data from those tours.
The application helps in managing tours as well as scheduling employees on those tasks.
It also displays start and end point of the tour, route data, goods data, tachograph data, driver, truck and trailer data, as well as vehicles and employees data.
The application is designed to save fuel, time and money.
You can see the complete application at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122928819/Transcon-UXUI-Concept-Design
Have any comments?
Please let me know.