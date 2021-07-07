Timothy Morrell

DailyUI #011 | Flash Message

DailyUI #011 | Flash Message simple ui confirm popup message flash message success error mobile 011 dailyui
Here is my submission for the #DailyUI #011 challenge.
Simple is always a good way to go so here I don't confuse the user and just let him now what's up. All good? Well then "let's go". A problem? Well then let us try again. :)

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
