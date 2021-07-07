Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lesia Artymovych

Transportation in Nature

Lesia Artymovych
Lesia Artymovych
Hire Me
  • Save
Transportation in Nature mountans sunset cactus car dessert transportation landscape travel nature adventure vector texture illustration art illustration colorful
Transportation in Nature mountans sunset cactus car dessert transportation landscape travel nature adventure vector texture illustration art illustration colorful
Download color palette
  1. 3-screens shot (v.1).png
  2. 1-screen shot (v.1).png

Part of a bigger personal project about transportation and landscapes. Exploration of nature and humans in it.

Lesia Artymovych
Lesia Artymovych
Welcome to my illustration portfolio
Hire Me

More by Lesia Artymovych

View profile
    • Like