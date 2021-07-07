Sign Up form for a Event!

Anna Mathew

I took a gap in designing, so I thought of starting a UI Challenge for 100 days.
UI Challenge Day 1:
Create a sign up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something. It could be for a volunteer event, contest registration, a giveaway, or anything you can image.

I designed a Signing Up form for a Event

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
