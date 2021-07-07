MAGNA&HUGO

A married couple specialized in Audit, Tax and Accounting services, dedicated to help clients solve their toughest challenges and accomplish their greatest ambitions.

Based on Lyon, France the couple draws on creativity, experience, professional independence and ethics to reframe the future and create greater impact for their clients. Audit is a power lens, through which M&H illuminate the current state of an entity, also providing insight that can inform future aspirations.

I created an identity to visually grab their working ethics, through a dynamic approach

while maintaining the sense of seriousness blended with playfulness, whilst it manifests their working philosophy.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE

—

I am available for new projects! Feel free to reach out:

beratllstudio@gmail.com

—

Show some love! Press "L".

Want to see more projects? Visit my profile and remember to follow me!

—

Instagram | Behance