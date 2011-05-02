Write It Down - Rough Concept

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Very, very, very rough concept. Very. I'm obviously going to be cleaning up the jaggedness in the lettering, but I was just excited enough about this to post it in the raw. Be gentle with it...and me :)
Inspiration from Bethany Stephens' short post, "Write it down." This could end up just being a fun exercise for me, or (pending Bethany's approval) could turn into a rather fun project unlike I've ever attempted before - namely, a sketchbook/notebook. Stay tuned!