Write It Down - Rough Concept

Very, very, very rough concept. Very. I'm obviously going to be cleaning up the jaggedness in the lettering, but I was just excited enough about this to post it in the raw. Be gentle with it...and me :)

Inspiration from Bethany Stephens' short post, "Write it down." This could end up just being a fun exercise for me, or (pending Bethany's approval) could turn into a rather fun project unlike I've ever attempted before - namely, a sketchbook/notebook. Stay tuned!