Jessica Valencia

Connectd App UI

Jessica Valencia
Jessica Valencia
Connectd App UI chat app chat ui connect ios app product design gradient interest social app event app ui app ui mobile app design ui ux
Connectd is an app that can help people to interact in person during an event by bringing together people with the same interest so it is easier for them to start a conversation even before the event starts.

Any comment or feedback will be much appreciated. Thank you! :)

Jessica Valencia
Jessica Valencia

