Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ST SOHAN

Modern App icon design

ST SOHAN
ST SOHAN
  • Save
Modern App icon design graphic design visual software tech ui gradient blue creative logo maker identity brand branding logo designer logo design logo app logo icon app icon mobile app app
Download color palette

MODERN MOBILE APP ICON DESIGN.
I'm really glad to share my latest work :)
Don't forget to share your valuable opinion about these design.
Better View

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
--------------------------------------------
Email : stdevcloud@gmail.com
What's App : +880 1795922163

For direct work

Thanks for watching.
Stay tuned for unique updates!
Regards : ST SOHAN

ST SOHAN
ST SOHAN

More by ST SOHAN

View profile
    • Like