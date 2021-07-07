Line Art Character Dance Animation | Tradition Line Animation

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi guys!!
Here's my new exploration for Line Art Character Dance Animation, Hope you like it 💖. Basically it's line animation with traditional frame by frame method.
What Is Frame-By-Frame Animation?
Frame-by-frame animation refers to any form of animation that’s shot one frame* at a time. It’s almost-always reserved for certain types of non-digital animation (such as hand-drawn or stop motion animation).
Tradition: To replicate the traditional qualities of hand-drawn animation. As frame-by-frame animation dominated much of the 20th century, it serves as one of the most recognizable and beloved forms of animation.
