Gameboy

Gameboy ruhr area essen ruhrgebiet retro pit zeche zollverein zeche coal mine nintendo classic gameboy adobe illustrator illustrator design mobile figma illustration
Zollverein was the last remaining active coal mine in Essen, Germany. It has been inscribed into the UNESCO list of World Heritage Sites and is one of the anchor points of the European Route of Industrial Heritage.

Zollverein was closed in 1986. Three years later, the Nintendo Gameboy came out. So why don't we bring these two random things together?

