Zøra

Ovate — Scrolling Shop Page

Zøra
Zøra
  • Save
Ovate — Scrolling Shop Page art clothes ovate fashion promo branding projects illustration dribbble ui web design
Ovate — Scrolling Shop Page art clothes ovate fashion promo branding projects illustration dribbble ui web design
Ovate — Scrolling Shop Page art clothes ovate fashion promo branding projects illustration dribbble ui web design
Ovate — Scrolling Shop Page art clothes ovate fashion promo branding projects illustration dribbble ui web design
Download color palette
  1. 05---scroll-market-page-2 — 80%.gif
  2. shot — 05-2.png
  3. shot — 05-3.png
  4. shot — 05-4.png

Illustrative project for brand Ovate from Canada. Simple colors, minimalism for unique clothes.

See full version on Behance

Zøra
Zøra
Illustrator & Art Director

More by Zøra

View profile
    • Like