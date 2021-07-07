Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nikolay Petkov
WEARE

Eastern Bloc w/ ALCI Event Design

Nikolay Petkov
WEARE
Nikolay Petkov for WEARE
Eastern Bloc w/ ALCI Event Design illustration agency weare branding motion graphics animation social media design music art electronic music promotional material typography artwork design event design
  1. 04.mp4
  2. 02.png
  3. 03.png
  4. 01.png

This next presentation is from a 2019 event and the second season of Eastern Bloc with a dear guest ALCI. You can check out most of the key marketing materials we produced for the happening, including a short presentation of the event visuals we worked on as well, that changed the game of the whole experience quite a lot! We had also our dear teammate Gergana Stancheva producing dope illustrations for the whole second season. Expect more from her and this second season to be showcased soon.

WEARE
WEARE
Boutique strategies and high-end creative production.
