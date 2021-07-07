Rose Nguyen

Marble Game: Icon's Sketch

Rose Nguyen
Rose Nguyen
Hire Me
  • Save
Marble Game: Icon's Sketch brush icon pinwheel icon bomb icon clock icon thunder icon sketch game icon icon design game design game art design ui game uiux game ui icon game illustration
Download color palette

These are sketches of some icons. In the final file, I change a lots of details.

Rose Nguyen
Rose Nguyen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rose Nguyen

View profile
    • Like