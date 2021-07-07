Graphic Panda

Corporate Flyer Design

Graphic Panda
Graphic Panda
  • Save
Corporate Flyer Design business flyer template corporate flyer template flyer mockup mockup logo design brand identity banner brochure leaflet flyers design flyer design business flyer company business flyer template corporate flyer corporate flyers flyer
Download color palette

This is Corporate Business Flyer
-----------------------------------------
FEATURES:
8.27” x 11.69” (A4 SIZE)
Fully Editable
Free Fonts Used
300 DPI CMYK
Print Ready File
Free Photo Used
---------------------------------------------------
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS:
WhatsApp: 01630422267
Email: shshahin637@gmail.com
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/shahin637?up_rollout=true
Thank you

Graphic Panda
Graphic Panda

More by Graphic Panda

View profile
    • Like