BPJS Ketenagakerjaan Website Redesign

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Proud to have had the opportunity to work with one of the most trusted government organization of Indonesia, BPJS Ketenagakerjaan, for a redesign of their website. The website went live with our design a couple of weeks back, where our primary focus was to improve the usability and simplify the user experience.
Check out the live website : https://www.bpjsketenagakerjaan.go.id/
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.