BPJS Ketenagakerjaan Website Redesign

BPJS Ketenagakerjaan Website Redesign goverment blue icons illustration insurance web design landing page website ux ui
Proud to have had the opportunity to work with one of the most trusted government organization of Indonesia, BPJS Ketenagakerjaan, for a redesign of their website. The website went live with our design a couple of weeks back, where our primary focus was to improve the usability and simplify the user experience.

Check out the live website : https://www.bpjsketenagakerjaan.go.id/

We're a design studio focused on Product & UX Design
