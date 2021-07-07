Katia Stukota

Just let her Wardrobe do the acting....

adobe character animator female flat vector character design character animator character illustration download animated animation female character puppet
Download color palette

Adele shows off one more of her many outfits.

Adlee is a female puppet for Adobe Character Animator. She can walk, perform animations, follow head movements, talk and more...

You can download Adele at:

https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/adele-female-puppet/

Hope you like Adele ❤!

