Design System for Relias

A design system, is a set of tools, processes, guidelines and philosophies that combine to drive how a team designs a product. The purpose of a design system is to not only systematize product development, but to also establish the processes that teams use to design, develop, test and more.

We partnered with Relias, a leader in healthcare education and training, to re-set their foundations. They have a fast growing product portfolio and our goal was to make it look and feel consistent to users, increase efficiency and quality for their teams, and protect their brand across all their touchpoints in the market.

Website | Instagram | Linkedin | Facebook | Clutch