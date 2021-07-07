Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lift Agency

Design System for Relias

Lift Agency
Lift Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Design System for Relias design system illustration design governance model developer sandbox design language design kit component library branding
Download color palette

A collection of pixel perfect UI standards helped Relias a leader in healthcare education and training, save time and money, by getting the products and services to market faster, and freeing up their teams to tackle bigger challenges.

Need a design system? Avoid the chaos of scaling, at least on the product side. Design systems provide documented standards for consistent products. For more info, reach us at hello@lftmda.com

Website | Instagram | Linkedin | Facebook | Clutch

Lift Agency
Lift Agency
We Design Interfaces
Hire Us

More by Lift Agency

View profile
    • Like