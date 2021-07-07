Design System for Relias

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A collection of pixel perfect UI standards helped Relias a leader in healthcare education and training, save time and money, by getting the products and services to market faster, and freeing up their teams to tackle bigger challenges.
Need a design system? Avoid the chaos of scaling, at least on the product side. Design systems provide documented standards for consistent products. For more info, reach us at hello@lftmda.com
Website | Instagram | Linkedin | Facebook | Clutch