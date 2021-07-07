BACKWATER

Hedgehog logo

BACKWATER
BACKWATER
  • Save
Hedgehog logo hedgehod identity abstraction abstract logo illusion logo illusion hedgehog logo hedgehog animal logo animal illustration vector identity design identity graphic design design logo design logotype logos logo
Download color palette

Рисовать этого представителя фауны мне довелось сравнительно недолго, хотя, чтобы отличаться от общей массы, голову поломать пришлось. И, как итог, получился такой забавный ежик видом сверху, где тело в виде скопления звезд не только выигрышно смотрится в таком ракурсе, но также обладает неким гипнотизирующим моментом: только приглядитесь, тельце движется, как будто еж, преодолевая препятствия на своем пути, то приподнимает, то опускает спину, вынюхивая, где бы разжиться чем-то вкусненьким.

**********

I had a chance to draw this representative of the fauna for a relatively short time, although, in order to differ from the general mass, I had to break my head. And, as a result, we got such a funny hedgehog from above, where the body in the form of a cluster of stars not only looks advantageous from this angle, but also has a certain hypnotizing moment: just take a closer look, the body moves like a hedgehog, overcoming obstacles in its path, then raises, then lowers his back, sniffing out where to get hold of something tasty.

**********

Some logos are avaliable for sale.
Mail me: design@logobackwater.ru
Also i`m here:
Instagram | Behance

BACKWATER
BACKWATER

More by BACKWATER

View profile
    • Like