Hedgehog logo

Рисовать этого представителя фауны мне довелось сравнительно недолго, хотя, чтобы отличаться от общей массы, голову поломать пришлось. И, как итог, получился такой забавный ежик видом сверху, где тело в виде скопления звезд не только выигрышно смотрится в таком ракурсе, но также обладает неким гипнотизирующим моментом: только приглядитесь, тельце движется, как будто еж, преодолевая препятствия на своем пути, то приподнимает, то опускает спину, вынюхивая, где бы разжиться чем-то вкусненьким.
I had a chance to draw this representative of the fauna for a relatively short time, although, in order to differ from the general mass, I had to break my head. And, as a result, we got such a funny hedgehog from above, where the body in the form of a cluster of stars not only looks advantageous from this angle, but also has a certain hypnotizing moment: just take a closer look, the body moves like a hedgehog, overcoming obstacles in its path, then raises, then lowers his back, sniffing out where to get hold of something tasty.
Some logos are avaliable for sale.
Mail me: design@logobackwater.ru
Also i`m here:
Instagram | Behance