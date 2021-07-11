Brand Identity for Eastern Bloc Events

We were invited by Eastern Bloc to develop, execute and manage their brand, marketing and content strategy with the simple goal to position them as the alternative promoter in Orlando when it comes to electronic music happenings. Our main goal was to outline and structure their brand positioning by diving deep into who stands behind the collective, communicating and visualise their mission and values.

This was initiated by a series of Discovery Sessions and Brand Strategy workshops focusing on finding their authentic voice in order to differentiate among the other players on the scene and start working towards communicating their culture to the audience.

You can see here part of their brand guidelines and some of the deliverables we made and use in terms of their brand positioning.

*Logo Design by Emanuil Tschaushev

Check the full case study

Follow us also on:

Website | Instagram | Vimeo | Behance |