Daily UI - #072 - Image Slider

Daily UI - #072 - Image Slider dailyui
Quick image slider for today's challenge.

Thanks to Unsplash for the following images:

Sebastian Coman Photography - https://unsplash.com/photos/hVJB7h_IBco
Johann Trasch - https://unsplash.com/photos/uE-BD8_Cx18
Pylyp Sukhenko - https://unsplash.com/photos/ibh9J-fIgZU

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
