Night Stream Spirit-Egyptian Goddess "Maat"

Maat is a goddess with an ostrich feather on her head,
The daughter of the sun god Ra. In ancient Egypt, the dead also had a name
"The Voice of Maat", if he obeyed Maat in the Yang world,
Then his life will be continued in the next life. The goddess "Mayat",
Responsible for the balance weights. Osiris who masters immortality and death
Judging the dead souls, the Libra in his hands tends to "Mayat"
The end of the feather indicates that the soul is innocent and is eligible for immortality;
On the contrary, Libra will tend to the center, indicating that the soul is sinking because of the deep sins.
Lost the opportunity for atonement.