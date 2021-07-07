Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aron Zeka

Tasks App

Aron Zeka
Aron Zeka
  • Save
Tasks App product design app design software design design app ux minimal graphic design branding flat clean
Download color palette

Important tasks that you can not leave behind? This concept of an app allows you to remember, track and edit your important/causal tasks very easily and simply.

Aron Zeka
Aron Zeka

More by Aron Zeka

View profile
    • Like