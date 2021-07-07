Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Event Design for Eastern Bloc w/ Oshana

Eastern Bloc is a collective of music lovers from Orlando, Florida that aims to create events bringing forth Eastern European attitudes with deeply rooted familial aspects of underground dance music.

This exact project we showcase now is from our second event we worked on, hosting a well-known artist behind our decks fromYoyaku - Oshana. We can't be happier from the outcome of the happening as it was completely sold out and the feedback was fire!

Swipe to see more of the marketing materials that we produced for the rave and let us know what you think!

Check the full case study

Boutique strategies and high-end creative production.
