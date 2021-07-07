Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aditya Tiwari

Countdown Timer - Daily UI 14

Aditya Tiwari
Aditya Tiwari
  • Save
Countdown Timer - Daily UI 14 3d graphic design day 14 illustration design daily ui 14 daily ui 14 timer timer ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers !🖐️

It's time for the 14 challenge : Countdown Timer. Quite simple as a theme, but you have to have a little imagination to make it beautiful and easy to understand.

If you want to show some love, press L ! 😍
And you can give me feedback too 📝

Available for new projects :
adityaedu777@gmail.com

Aditya Tiwari
Aditya Tiwari

More by Aditya Tiwari

View profile
    • Like