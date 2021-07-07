Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
FLOATING

FLOATING motion graphics animation
Test shot using AE shapes to create a floating/jumping octopus that can also be exported as an HTML animation to create a Lottie file

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Fun Animations & Motion Graphics
