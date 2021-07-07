Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Coinbase Homepage Dashboard Redesign

Coinbase Homepage Dashboard Redesign design app ux figma illustration interaction design adobe xd dribbbleindo
I try to redesign coinbase homepage dashboard to make it easy to use & to understand. This homepage is overview of top 5 gainers, top 5 losers, market, orders, e-wallet, transaction, and ads banner

The illustration taken from Data vector created by stories - www.freepik.com

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
