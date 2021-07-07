Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mohammad Rahmani

Flutter trip application UI design

A part of #flutter100daysofcode.

Watch it on Youtube: https://youtu.be/NHAIiAmxTAU

## Links

Website: https://afgprogrammer.com
Youtube channel: https://youtube.com/afgprogrammer
Twitter: https://twitter.com/afgprogrammer
Instagram: https://instagram.com/afgprogrammer

