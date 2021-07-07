Josu Loizaga

Argieskema — Modular illustration system

Animated illustration system for Argieskema.

Argieskema is a small firm that helps other companies rediscovering, updating and digitizing their wiring diagrams. Better safe than sorry.

Check the full case at https://www.josuloizaga.com/argieskema

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
