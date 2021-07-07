Map Chat App UI

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
We all know that chat app is very cool & fun-loving. Our professional UI designers created simple UI map chat app as per our client Requirement. As it is very trendy to explore nearest people, Map chat app is amazing for nearest located people.
Are you looking to building something more interesting application design like this?
Hire professional App designers from CMARIX TechnoLabs!
Have some challenging project? You can reach us at https://www.cmarix.com/inquiry.html#utm_source=Dribbble
or
email us on biz@cmarix.com