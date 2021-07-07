Lukas Dubay

Kosice - community app
As part of 'Hack for Community' event organized by Kosice 2.0 and Creative Industry Kosice we put together an app concept to motivate activists and people into building and retaining lively local community life. Put together over 24 hours with Brano Knazovicky along with a business plan.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
