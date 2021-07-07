Klubovna - community app

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
As part of 'Hack for Community' event organized by Kosice 2.0 and Creative Industry Kosice we put together an app concept to motivate activists and regular people into building and retaining lively local community life. Put together over 24 hours with Brano Knazovicky along with a business plan and go-to-market strategy.