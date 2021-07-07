Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lukas Dubay

Klubovna - community app

Lukas Dubay
Lukas Dubay
  • Save
Klubovna - community app kosice slovakia community app
Download color palette

As part of 'Hack for Community' event organized by Kosice 2.0 and Creative Industry Kosice we put together an app concept to motivate activists and regular people into building and retaining lively local community life. Put together over 24 hours with Brano Knazovicky along with a business plan and go-to-market strategy.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Lukas Dubay
Lukas Dubay

More by Lukas Dubay

View profile
    • Like