Design System - Icons/Iconography | Regarding Play

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here's a sneak peak of the Iconography aspect of the Sweat Design System (SDS) I worked on previously (for the Regarding Play app). I believe Iconography is a key part of every design system, and I had designed this to be incredibly extensive with Outline, Filled and Color variants of all icons.
Are you looking for a UI/UX Designer? Let's chat today. hello@nathanallsopp.com