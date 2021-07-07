Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nathan Allsopp

Design System - Icons/Iconography | Regarding Play |

Nathan Allsopp
Nathan Allsopp
  • Save
Design System - Icons/Iconography | Regarding Play | responsive ui design ux design fluent components icon system icon design color icons outline icons filled icons figma web app blue icon set icon design system iconography icons
Download color palette

Here's a sneak peak of the Iconography aspect of the Sweat Design System (SDS) I worked on previously (for the Regarding Play app). I believe Iconography is a key part of every design system, and I had designed this to be incredibly extensive with Outline, Filled and Color variants of all icons.

Are you looking for a UI/UX Designer? Let's chat today. hello@nathanallsopp.com

Nathan Allsopp
Nathan Allsopp

More by Nathan Allsopp

View profile
    • Like