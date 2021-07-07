Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Dima Groshev | 123done

Universal Data Visualization v1.0

Dima Groshev | 123done
Dima Groshev | 123done
  • Save

Universal Data Visualization

Price
$49
Buy now
Available on store.123d.one
Good for sale
Universal Data Visualization
Download color palette

Universal Data Visualization

Price
$49
Buy now
Available on store.123d.one
Good for sale
Universal Data Visualization

Universal Data Visualization is a high-quality tool for creating charts and infographics in Figma. Easy way to visualize your data in seconds.

DATA VISUALIZATIONS
— Line Graph
— Donut Chart
— Pie Chart
— Bar Chart (Vertical)
— Bar Chart (Horizontal)
— Number

YOU WILL GET
— Getting Started (Guide)
— Two pre-made Dashboards
— 80+ pre-made Blocks
— 100+ Components
— Styleguide
— 105 Icons

PRODUCT FEATURES
— All shapes are vector based
— Well organized library
— Easy to change an Instance (Support Figma's Variants)
— Easy to change colors

---
Special 20% discount for first buyers. Use promo code data20. Limited offer.
---

CONTACT AND SUPPORT
Feel free to send me your feedback at support@123d.one

I appreciate your comments, likes and shares.

FOLLOW
Instagram | Figma Community

Dima Groshev | 123done
Dima Groshev | 123done
Product Designer and founder of 123done

More by Dima Groshev | 123done

View profile
    • Like