Universal Data Visualization v1.0

Available on store.123d.one

Universal Data Visualization is a high-quality tool for creating charts and infographics in Figma. Easy way to visualize your data in seconds.

DATA VISUALIZATIONS

— Line Graph

— Donut Chart

— Pie Chart

— Bar Chart (Vertical)

— Bar Chart (Horizontal)

— Number

YOU WILL GET

— Getting Started (Guide)

— Two pre-made Dashboards

— 80+ pre-made Blocks

— 100+ Components

— Styleguide

— 105 Icons

PRODUCT FEATURES

— All shapes are vector based

— Well organized library

— Easy to change an Instance (Support Figma's Variants)

— Easy to change colors

---

Special 20% discount for first buyers. Use promo code data20. Limited offer.

---

CONTACT AND SUPPORT

Feel free to send me your feedback at support@123d.one

I appreciate your comments, likes and shares.

FOLLOW

Instagram | Figma Community