Design Mockups for Juice Packing Design of "Fruitify".

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Tried out new mockups for Juice Packing Design of "Fruitify".
This is a concept brief to express a fresh and fun feel of cool and healthy drinks. More to come!
What you think about this concept design? Feel free to give your feedback also like, share and follow us for regular updates.
I hope you enjoy it!
The Web People | Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn