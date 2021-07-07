Piritahi - Contact page & Google Maps API

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
A custom contact page and map for Piritahi. Their website is built on Webflow. So, getting a custom Google Map and email submission contact form to work outside of Webflow required Github pages & Google cloud functions.
