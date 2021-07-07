Hamish Henare

Piritahi - Contact page & Google Maps API

Hamish Henare
Hamish Henare
  • Save
Piritahi - Contact page & Google Maps API web
Download color palette

A custom contact page and map for Piritahi. Their website is built on Webflow. So, getting a custom Google Map and email submission contact form to work outside of Webflow required Github pages & Google cloud functions.

https://www.piritahi.nz/contact

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Hamish Henare
Hamish Henare

More by Hamish Henare

View profile
    • Like