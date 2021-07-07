MakeYourWP

Hi guys!

The company needed a new site based on design. It had to have a custom theme and a set of plugins required for the order and payment functionality. Some of the plugins worked only with Elementor Pro, so we had to use it along with Gutenberg.

We began with creating a custom WordPress theme. It required a lot of adjustment and configuration because it was necessary to change the source files of all the plugins in the theme.

We developed 12 custom Gutenberg blocks for the homepage, and some of them depended on the plugins we had to use. It was a multi-level dependence: Dollie is the one the blocks were connected to; this plugin, in its turn, required WooCommerce and WooCommerce Subscriptions to load the products and Elementor as the page builder.

