Bild - Feedback Kanban Board

Hi all,

happy to present this Kanban board exploration for the Bild project we’re currently working on.
Users will be able to keep easily track of their tasks and therefore manage projects more efficiently.
The next design story will include the ability for users to create further board columns to be represented in that view.

Happy to share more in the future.

Bild enables you to view designs without nagging other teams. With CAD and ECAD file viewers, mechanical engineers and electrical engineers finally have a common ground to communicate and collaborate.

Services we provided:
— User Interface design
— User Experience design
— Product design
 — UX research
 — Product research
— Interaction design
— Responsive Design

We build digital products.
