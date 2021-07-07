Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Saad Ibn Sayed🥇

HR Task Manager - Mobile App Design

Saad Ibn Sayed🥇
Saad Ibn Sayed🥇
Hire Me
  • Save
HR Task Manager - Mobile App Design web daily ui mobile app design app dark ui trendy minimal green task employee dashboard app project management app task management app hr mobile animation ui ux design
HR Task Manager - Mobile App Design web daily ui mobile app design app dark ui trendy minimal green task employee dashboard app project management app task management app hr mobile animation ui ux design
HR Task Manager - Mobile App Design web daily ui mobile app design app dark ui trendy minimal green task employee dashboard app project management app task management app hr mobile animation ui ux design
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg

Hi There, 👋

Take a look at my task management app concept. Here you can see what projects you are currently working on, which you will be working on, and which have been completed. You can also see the daily tasks that you have to complete.

Feel free to give feedback and comments.
Press "L" if you like it. Thanks!

👉 Tools
Figma,Photoshop

👉 Check out my Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin to see more if you like my work

We’re Ready to help you on your next generation futuristic project?
Connect with me : saadibnsayed21@gmail.com

If you do and follow us to not miss upcoming work. 🙏🏻

Saad Ibn Sayed🥇
Saad Ibn Sayed🥇
UX/UI, Animator, 3D Designer. Taking New Project 👇💬

More by Saad Ibn Sayed🥇

View profile
    • Like