Valeriia Serohina
🚀 Daily Task - Dashboard

Valeriia Serohina
Valeriia Serohina for Gotoinc
🚀 Daily Task - Dashboard progressbar gradients schedule clean filters search profile timeline chart graphic chart daily task management planning calendar team planning analytics dashboard to do app dashboard dashboard design task management
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

Today we have a concept dashboard for our team! 🖐💫

A convenient and well-thought-out UX is important for users, so we spend enough time creating convenient logic in our projects.

Delicate colors, trendy emojis, and relaxed gradients keep the design clean and light.

What do you think about this?😎

Don't forget to put a heart!💖

💌: We’re also available for new projects! Drop us a line at
https://gotoinc.co/

